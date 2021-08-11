202,785 Shares in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 202,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACHL. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,240,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $828,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,986,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,229,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,501,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Achilles Therapeutics alerts:

ACHL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Achilles Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Achilles Therapeutics stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.51. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($7.44). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Achilles Therapeutics Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL).

Receive News & Ratings for Achilles Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achilles Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.