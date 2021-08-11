TELUS (TSE:T) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.47

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$28.47 and last traded at C$28.39, with a volume of 84043 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$28.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price (up previously from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.62 target price on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.81.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. On average, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 1.2482388 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.96%.

TELUS Company Profile (TSE:T)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

