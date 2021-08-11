TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of TTEC worth $14,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TTEC by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,846,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,908,000 after acquiring an additional 98,997 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TTEC by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 21.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in TTEC during the first quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

In other news, Director Robert N. Frerichs sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $355,410.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,940,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,948 shares of company stock worth $3,294,429 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC opened at $102.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.29 and a one year high of $113.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

