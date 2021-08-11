Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 76,219 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,219 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $14,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OFC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $38,517,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,166,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,444,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,848,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,003,000 after acquiring an additional 674,902 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $108,738.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,986 shares of company stock valued at $458,138 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 1.81. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.94.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

