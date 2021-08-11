Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.94 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 326.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,494 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after buying an additional 503,785 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,215.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 430,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,589,000 after buying an additional 397,871 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 11,588.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 375,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,541,000 after buying an additional 372,335 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 50.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,991,000 after buying an additional 313,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $252.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of -350.93 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.88. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.37 and a 12 month high of $272.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total transaction of $1,159,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,834 shares of company stock worth $77,432,103 over the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.59.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

