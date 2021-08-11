Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 30,038 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Loews worth $14,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,393,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,045,759,000 after buying an additional 1,908,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,052,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,402,000 after buying an additional 34,606 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Loews by 12.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,266,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,207,000 after buying an additional 256,617 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Loews by 6.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,994,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 117,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,311,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,269,000 after buying an additional 36,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Shares of L opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $59.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $509,262.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

About Loews

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.