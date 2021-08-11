Morris S. Young Sells 28,439 Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Morris S. Young also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AXT alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $419,600.00.

AXTI opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. AXT, Inc. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $437.81 million, a P/E ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.38.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. AXT had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, research analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in AXT by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AXT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXTI. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.