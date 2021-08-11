Maryse Fernet Sells 10,000 Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Stock

Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,000 shares of Cascades stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total value of C$151,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,933 shares in the company, valued at C$408,573.61.

TSE CAS opened at C$14.61 on Wednesday. Cascades Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$13.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 7.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Get Cascades alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Cascades’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAS shares. Desjardins raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CIBC reduced their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Cascades to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.21.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.