Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Angi in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10.

Get Angi alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $10.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.13 and a beta of 1.92. Angi has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $19.17.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $420.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Angi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Angi

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.