Capital One Financial Comments on Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMP)

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.21.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OMP. TheStreet cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $23.05 on Monday. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 35.24%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 3,012.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.