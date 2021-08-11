Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Albireo Pharma in a research note issued on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.97 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.74. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s FY2025 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALBO. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

ALBO stock opened at $29.16 on Monday. Albireo Pharma has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $559.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.89.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

