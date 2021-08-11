Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) Price Target Increased to GBX 400 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 305.10 ($3.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 957.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 294.02. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. Babcock International Group has a 1 year low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77).

In other news, insider Myles Lee acquired 5,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £13,250 ($17,311.21).

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

