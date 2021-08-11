JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Price Target to GBX 1,450

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

HL has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an add rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,030 ($26.52) to GBX 1,980 ($25.87) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,706 ($22.29).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,472 ($19.23) on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,824.50 ($23.84). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,623.28. The company has a market capitalization of £6.98 billion and a PE ratio of 21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 38.60 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.90. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.31%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

