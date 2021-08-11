Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €50.42 ($59.32).

FRA:DWNI opened at €52.84 ($62.16) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a fifty-two week high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €51.76.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

