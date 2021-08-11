Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $167.73

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $167.73 and last traded at $165.39, with a volume of 392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.43.

MANH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.86.

The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.08 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.87.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

