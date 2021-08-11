BMO Commercial Property Trust (LON:BCPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.00

Shares of BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited (LON:BCPT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 99.80 ($1.30), with a volume of 142159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.30 ($1.30).

The firm has a market capitalization of £781.92 million and a P/E ratio of -9.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 92.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. BMO Commercial Property Trust’s payout ratio is -0.26%.

The trust is a vehicle for investors who wish to gain exposure to prime UK commercial property. It is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index and aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

