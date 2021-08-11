Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.01 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Truist Securiti lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $4.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.30.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IOVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.77.

IOVA opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

