D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 37,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVTR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 235,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $7,532,495.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,555,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,836,245.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,021,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 967,622 shares of company stock valued at $31,673,581. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

