D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $512,000 Position in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $3,854,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Universal Logistics by 30.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Universal Logistics by 124.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 126,335 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Logistics by 43.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

In other Universal Logistics news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 417,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,772,897.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,302,736 shares in the company, valued at $300,357,456. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 60.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULH stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 4.85%. Research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.