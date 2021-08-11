D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 20,269 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,269 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth $2,373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Terex by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60,680 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth $1,262,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 38,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $55.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on TEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

