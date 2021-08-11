D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases New Stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,270,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $8,000,000.

NASDAQ:TCACU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

