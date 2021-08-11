D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 117,799 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 67.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,799 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Daseke were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 1,152.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 840,042 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,919,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 962,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 521,942 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,799,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,224,000. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.13.

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $9.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $583.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13. Daseke, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

