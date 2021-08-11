17,338 Shares in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRGA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Surgalign in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Surgalign in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Surgalign in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Surgalign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Surgalign in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRGA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Surgalign from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

SRGA stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $100.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.12.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 151.41% and a negative net margin of 23.77%. Equities analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surgalign Company Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

