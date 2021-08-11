Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,654 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,552,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,556 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,823,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,325,000 after buying an additional 1,175,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INVH opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 99.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

