Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 59,199 Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 59,199 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.24% of Aspen Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Aspen Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Mathews acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,152,298.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.79.

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.18 million, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 0.66. Aspen Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $13.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.36.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Group Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

