Analysts Expect Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will announce sales of $16.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.20 million. Smith Micro Software posted sales of $12.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $61.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.63 million to $63.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $81.54 million, with estimates ranging from $79.26 million to $83.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 2.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMSI shares. Dawson James began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Smith Micro Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smith Micro Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 217.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 103.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,518 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 168.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 150,886 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 150.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Smith Micro Software stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.28 and a beta of 0.75. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

