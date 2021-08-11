Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,791.00

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,791 ($23.40) and last traded at GBX 1,786.24 ($23.34), with a volume of 10249 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,752 ($22.89).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,685 ($22.01) to GBX 1,515 ($19.79) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,537.20. The company has a market cap of £2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 15.10 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $6.40. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.20%.

About Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

