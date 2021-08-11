Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $69.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BECN. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.87. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $447,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 50.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 24.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 981,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.