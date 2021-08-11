40,098 Shares in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 40,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $107,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Navios Maritime by 108.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $119,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Navios Maritime by 167.5% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 116,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 72,942 shares during the last quarter. 10.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

NYSE:NM opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.96.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $116.95 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 272.20% and a negative net margin of 31.82%.

Navios Maritime Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM).

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.