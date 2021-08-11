Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Position Increased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.24% of Asure Software worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Asure Software by 42.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Asure Software by 19.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Asure Software by 66.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 208.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Asure Software during the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Asure Software news, Director William Carl Drew bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $163,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,894.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asure Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of ASUR opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative net margin of 24.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

