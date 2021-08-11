Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 1,986 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at $134,434.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,689 shares of company stock worth $797,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.03 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSII. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

