Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 53,934 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,934 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 233.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

