Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $336,000 in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Amtech Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ASYS stock opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.10 million, a PE ratio of -127.25 and a beta of 1.52. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

