16,790 Shares in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GASS. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in StealthGas by 25.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 352,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 72,404 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in StealthGas during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas during the first quarter worth $59,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in StealthGas during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78. StealthGas Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.58.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. StealthGas had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $30.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 million. Analysts forecast that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

