Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 423,788 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,835 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $18,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 23.7% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 56.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBCAA opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $50.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.19.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, EVP Steven E. Deweese sold 864 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $40,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,476,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

