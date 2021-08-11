Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Potbelly in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.05.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $201.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.59. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.54.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,460.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Potbelly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Potbelly by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Potbelly by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

