Acushnet Holdings Corp. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Acushnet in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

GOLF opened at $53.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.77. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.90 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

In other news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $31,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

