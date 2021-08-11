Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $89.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

LSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.81.

LSI opened at $119.69 on Tuesday. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $66.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Life Storage will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 74.56%.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,886,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 478.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,650,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019,421 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 51.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,747,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,114,000 after purchasing an additional 928,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,888,000 after buying an additional 944,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,298,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after buying an additional 123,427 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

