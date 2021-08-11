Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Truist

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its target price trimmed by Truist from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nautilus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Nautilus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.07.

NLS stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. Nautilus has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $414.61 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nautilus will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $141,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,877.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nautilus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nautilus by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 476,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 50,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nautilus by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 59,060 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nautilus by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

