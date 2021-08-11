Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Barclays

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Squarespace has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Squarespace will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $21,965,309.14. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $9,922,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $1,055,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $1,064,000.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

