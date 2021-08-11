Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

NYSE:SCM opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $13.75.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 61.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 17,205 shares in the last quarter. 17.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

