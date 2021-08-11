PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

PMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Shares of PMT opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 35.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 696.30%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,419 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $28,266.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,551.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $152,949.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth $97,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

