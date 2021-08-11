Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BEST (NYSE:BEST) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEST (NYSE:BEST) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BEST Inc. offers logistics and supply chain management solutions. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store , BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo serves which provide express and freight delivery, inventory management, warehousing, financing, cross-border supply chain, merchandise sourcing, and value-added services. It operates primarily in United States, Germany, Australia, Japan and Canada. BEST Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Shares of BEST opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. BEST has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $457.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.62). BEST had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 87.55%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BEST will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEST. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BEST by 5,791.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

BEST Company Profile

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

