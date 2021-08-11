Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BLND. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.78.

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. Blend Labs has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

