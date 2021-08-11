Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BRDG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bridge Investment Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.40.

NYSE:BRDG opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

