FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Issued By Desjardins (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?.

