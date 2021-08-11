Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to post sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. Hub Group reported sales of $924.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.99. Hub Group has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $74.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth $2,116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth $1,494,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth $733,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,889,000 after purchasing an additional 304,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.