William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amedisys in a report released on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.84.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMED. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price target on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.58.

Shares of AMED opened at $193.80 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $190.33 and a 12-month high of $325.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Amedisys declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 11.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 156,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,426,000 after purchasing an additional 16,218 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 17.8% in the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 353.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 5.7% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.