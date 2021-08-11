Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale of food and other products through its stores. It operates through the Cash and Carry, and Éxito Group segment. The Cash and Carry segment includes its business under the Assai brand. The Éxito Group segment consists of its businesses in Columbia, Argentina, and Uruguay under the Éxito, Surtimax, Super Inter, and Carulla brands. Sendas Distribuidora SA is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Shares of ASAI stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. Sendas Distribuidora has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth about $80,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

