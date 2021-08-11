Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Ajax Corp. is a real estate investment trust which acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single- family residences and single-family properties. The company invest in loans secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties. It also hold real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of our owned non-performing loans. Great Ajax Corp. is based in Beaverton, Oregon. “

AJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Compass Point initiated coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Great Ajax presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.40.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 62.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Ajax will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 34,448 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 49.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

